Tragedy Strikes: Nephew Allegedly Killed by Aunt in Delhi Park
A 30-year-old woman, reportedly suffering from depression, allegedly choked her nephew to death in a park in northwest Delhi. The tragic event unfolded in Mukherji Nagar, leaving the community in shock. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the motives behind the heartbreaking incident.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar on Friday, as a woman allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death in a local park, according to police authorities.
The 30-year-old suspect, who reportedly suffers from depression, allegedly attacked the youngster as they were visiting the park to play. A nearby resident intervened upon noticing the incident, rushing the child to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Eyewitnesses informed the police about the tragedy, which occurred around 1:30 PM. The child's maternal uncle relayed that the family had come to the area to visit relatives. The accused, found unconscious at the scene, was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities are investigating motives as they await more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Park Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Delhi Police will take strong legal action against those involved in protest at AI Summit: Additional CP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.
Court Convicts Man in Attempted Murder Case of Police Officers
Delhi Police Arrests Four in AI Summit Protest: A Deeper Conspiracy?
Delhi Police arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, says official.