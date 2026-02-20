Tragedy Strikes: Nephew Allegedly Killed by Aunt in Delhi Park

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar on Friday, as a woman allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death in a local park, according to police authorities.

The 30-year-old suspect, who reportedly suffers from depression, allegedly attacked the youngster as they were visiting the park to play. A nearby resident intervened upon noticing the incident, rushing the child to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses informed the police about the tragedy, which occurred around 1:30 PM. The child's maternal uncle relayed that the family had come to the area to visit relatives. The accused, found unconscious at the scene, was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities are investigating motives as they await more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)