Tragedy Strikes: Nephew Allegedly Killed by Aunt in Delhi Park

A 30-year-old woman, reportedly suffering from depression, allegedly choked her nephew to death in a park in northwest Delhi. The tragic event unfolded in Mukherji Nagar, leaving the community in shock. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the motives behind the heartbreaking incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:56 IST
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar on Friday, as a woman allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death in a local park, according to police authorities.

The 30-year-old suspect, who reportedly suffers from depression, allegedly attacked the youngster as they were visiting the park to play. A nearby resident intervened upon noticing the incident, rushing the child to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses informed the police about the tragedy, which occurred around 1:30 PM. The child's maternal uncle relayed that the family had come to the area to visit relatives. The accused, found unconscious at the scene, was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities are investigating motives as they await more details.

