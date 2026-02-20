Left Menu

Spain's Constitutional Court Upholds Euthanasia Rights Amid Controversy

Spain's Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal against a 25-year-old paraplegic woman's euthanasia request, supported by conservative opposition. The woman's father argued her mental illness impaired decision-making. Spain legalized euthanasia in 2021, reflecting changing attitudes despite conservative and Catholic opposition. Abogados Cristianos plans to escalate the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Updated: 20-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal to block a 25-year-old paraplegic woman's euthanasia, highlighting the country's complex and evolving stance on end-of-life decisions.

Since legalizing euthanasia in 2021, Spain has seen a growing acceptance of assisted dying, though it faces persistent opposition from conservative groups and the Catholic Church. The woman's father, with support from Abogados Cristianos, argued that her mental illness challenges her capability for informed consent.

Despite these contentions, the court ruled no violation of fundamental rights occurred. Abogados Cristianos announced plans to escalate the matter to the European Court of Human Rights, underscoring ongoing tensions around euthanasia laws in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

