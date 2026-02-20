Spain's Constitutional Court Upholds Euthanasia Rights Amid Controversy

Spain's Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal to block a 25-year-old paraplegic woman's euthanasia, highlighting the country's complex and evolving stance on end-of-life decisions.

Since legalizing euthanasia in 2021, Spain has seen a growing acceptance of assisted dying, though it faces persistent opposition from conservative groups and the Catholic Church. The woman's father, with support from Abogados Cristianos, argued that her mental illness challenges her capability for informed consent.

Despite these contentions, the court ruled no violation of fundamental rights occurred. Abogados Cristianos announced plans to escalate the matter to the European Court of Human Rights, underscoring ongoing tensions around euthanasia laws in Europe.

