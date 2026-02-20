Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged lawmakers to avoid politicizing governance after a government directive on Zakat collection faced criticism. The order was a response to concerns about fraudulent NGOs exploiting religious donations. Supported by local leaders, the measure aims to ensure proper use of contributions.
- Country:
- India
In a call for political maturity, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed lawmakers at the assembly on Friday, urging them not to politicize every government action. This statement followed criticism of a recent order regulating Zakat collection in Kishtwar, which was misinterpreted as interference in religious matters.
The controversy arose after local Muslim leaders in Kishtwar expressed concerns over fraudulent NGOs exploiting Ramzan for unauthorized donations. Abdullah clarified that the district's deputy commissioner's decision was grounded in these concerns, and backed by religious authorities, not a political agenda.
Despite opposition from parties like Congress and PDP calling it an administrative overreach, the order has received backing from community heads. The regulation aims to maintain transparency and accountability in charitable activities, ensuring donations serve their intended purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Omar Abdullah
- Zakat
- politics
- Kishtwar
- Ramzan
- donations
- NGOs
- regulation
ALSO READ
AI Summit: Protests, Politics, and International Collaborations
Trump's China Odyssey: Trade Talks and Geopolitics
NDA's Pivotal Push: Transforming Kerala Politics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Assam CM for 'Wrong Politics' Against Gaurav Gogoi
Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics