Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

In a call for political maturity, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed lawmakers at the assembly on Friday, urging them not to politicize every government action. This statement followed criticism of a recent order regulating Zakat collection in Kishtwar, which was misinterpreted as interference in religious matters.

The controversy arose after local Muslim leaders in Kishtwar expressed concerns over fraudulent NGOs exploiting Ramzan for unauthorized donations. Abdullah clarified that the district's deputy commissioner's decision was grounded in these concerns, and backed by religious authorities, not a political agenda.

Despite opposition from parties like Congress and PDP calling it an administrative overreach, the order has received backing from community heads. The regulation aims to maintain transparency and accountability in charitable activities, ensuring donations serve their intended purposes.

