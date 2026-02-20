Shimla Police Tops CCTNS PRAGATI Rankings in Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla Police has achieved the top-performing rank in Himachal Pradesh according to the CCTNS PRAGATI rankings for the fourth quarter of 2025. As reported on Friday, Shimla topped the charts among 15 districts, garnering 41.05 marks. Close contenders included Dehra and Sirmour police, scoring 40.91 and 40.14, respectively.

The rankings were based on performance evaluations conducted by the State Crime Record Bureau of the Himachal Pradesh Police. Within individual category rankings, Shimla West police station excelled with the highest number of FIRs registered, earning 38.80 marks.

The Inter-operable Criminal Justice System rankings named Nurpur police station as the leader, performing the most searches in the state with over 32 million searches conducted during the quarter. State officials aim to continue improving performance, implementing advanced monitoring and data management tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)