Social Media Satire Sparks Legal Controversy in West Bengal

In a controversial move, the West Bengal Police have apprehended social media influencer Amit Nandi for allegedly satirizing a traffic awareness slogan on Facebook. Nandi's post reversed the words of the slogan in a sarcastic tone, leading to accusations of endangering national sovereignty.

The arrest, initiated by Kanthi police station's Dilip Gupta, has ignited debates about free speech and the use of stringent criminal laws to suppress online dissent. The post, which reached a broad audience due to Nandi's sizeable following, was criticized for tarnishing the police force's image.

While police argue that Nandi's actions harm police-public relations, rights organizations have condemned the arrest. The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights stated that viewing criticism as a law-and-order issue is problematic and suppressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)