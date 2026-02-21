Left Menu

Court Quashes Namaz Case Against Students

The Allahabad High Court dismissed criminal proceedings against two students accused of offering namaz in a prohibited area. Justice Saurabh Srivastava cited their lack of criminal history, emphasizing the importance of adhering to administrative directives for communal harmony, while recognizing their right to follow religious rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to dismiss criminal charges against two students who were accused of offering namaz at a site banned by local authorities. The decision, rendered by Justice Saurabh Srivastava, highlighted the undue nature of prosecuting individuals lacking any prior criminal history.

The charges stemmed from an FIR under IPC sections 143 and 188 after a local court in Sant Kabir Nagar took notice in May 2019. Defense arguments emphasized the students' clean records and educational pursuits, contending the charges were frivolous and could jeopardize their futures. Conversely, the state argued for adherence to designated site restrictions to maintain public order.

Justice Srivastava acknowledged the critical balance between religious freedoms in a secular democracy and the essential compliance with local law and order directives. Ultimately, the court viewed continuing with the trial as detrimental to the students' prospects and highlighted the significance of following issued guidelines in future conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

