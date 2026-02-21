Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, has struck down pivotal tariffs enacted by former President Donald Trump, ruling they overstepped his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This ruling specifically targets the significant 'Liberation Day' and 'trafficking' tariffs that affected trade with several countries.

Trump initially leveraged the IEEPA to impose sweeping import taxes as part of an aggressive trade strategy. 'Liberation Day' saw tariffs up to 50% on imports from numerous nations, citing a national emergency concerning trade deficits. Meanwhile, 'trafficking tariffs' imposed additional levies on Mexico, Canada, and China, purportedly to curb undocumented immigration and drug trafficking.

Despite the court ruling, Trump's tariffs left a lasting impact on international trade, with non-IEEPA levies still influencing U.S. commerce. Trading partners such as South Korea, Japan, the EU, and India continue to navigate sector-specific tariffs, with trade negotiations ongoing to address these economic challenges.