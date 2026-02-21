Shantmanu Sworn In as J&K's New State Election Commissioner

Shantmanu, a former high-ranking bureaucrat, has officially taken office as the State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir. The appointment was formalized in a ceremony at Lok Bhavan, where Lt Gov Manoj Sinha administered the oath.

Witnesses to the ceremony included notable political figures such as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. The event marked a crucial step towards organizing panchayat and local body elections in the region.

Shantmanu's leadership role is pivotal, especially with upcoming elections in view. His experience is expected to address the delays caused by the delimitation processes and ward reservations. His tenure signals preparations for these essential elections in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)