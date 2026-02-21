Left Menu

Canara Bank Manager and Others Face Criminal Charges

Six individuals, including the manager of Canara Bank, have been booked for criminal intimidation following a complaint by Asha Mishra. She alleged threats for money despite repaying her loan. The police registered the case under criminal intimidation laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:42 IST
Canara Bank Manager and Others Face Criminal Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including the manager of Canara Bank, find themselves in legal hot water after being charged with criminal intimidation, police sources revealed on Saturday.

The charges stem from a complaint lodged by Asha Mishra from Tagore Nagar, Ballia, alleging intimidation over a repaid loan. Despite settling her dues, Mishra claims she faced threats to extract additional money.

The accused were charged under section 351(4) of BNS, marking a significant move by Kotwali Police in response to the alleged coercion by the bank's staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026