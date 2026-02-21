Canara Bank Manager and Others Face Criminal Charges

Six people, including the manager of Canara Bank, find themselves in legal hot water after being charged with criminal intimidation, police sources revealed on Saturday.

The charges stem from a complaint lodged by Asha Mishra from Tagore Nagar, Ballia, alleging intimidation over a repaid loan. Despite settling her dues, Mishra claims she faced threats to extract additional money.

The accused were charged under section 351(4) of BNS, marking a significant move by Kotwali Police in response to the alleged coercion by the bank's staff.

