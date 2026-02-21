Canara Bank Manager and Others Face Criminal Charges
Six individuals, including the manager of Canara Bank, have been booked for criminal intimidation following a complaint by Asha Mishra. She alleged threats for money despite repaying her loan. The police registered the case under criminal intimidation laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Six people, including the manager of Canara Bank, find themselves in legal hot water after being charged with criminal intimidation, police sources revealed on Saturday.
The charges stem from a complaint lodged by Asha Mishra from Tagore Nagar, Ballia, alleging intimidation over a repaid loan. Despite settling her dues, Mishra claims she faced threats to extract additional money.
The accused were charged under section 351(4) of BNS, marking a significant move by Kotwali Police in response to the alleged coercion by the bank's staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)