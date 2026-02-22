An Australian warship, the Toowoomba, sailed through the Taiwan Strait, further fueling tensions in the strategically critical and politically sensitive waterway. On Sunday, a government source confirmed the ship's passage, noting it was part of the Royal Australian Navy's routine regional deployment. The transit represents the latest move by a U.S. ally in a region where Beijing seeks to assert its territorial claims.

China's state-owned Global Times newspaper reported that the Chinese military tracked and monitored the ship's movements throughout its journey. Such naval transits typically draw a strong response from China, which maintains sovereignty claims over Taiwan and the surrounding waters. Allied nations, including the U.S., France, and Britain, among others, have been conducting similar operations, navigating both diplomatic warnings and military presence.

The increased military activity in the region underscores the ongoing geopolitical friction, as China amplifies its military presence while Taiwan continues to assert its autonomy, backed by Western nations. The island's leadership remains firm in its stance that its fate lies solely in the hands of its residents, dismissing Beijing's sovereignty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)