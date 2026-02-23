Diplomatic Tensions Rise as South Korea Calls for Removal of Russian Banner

In a move inciting diplomatic tensions, South Korea has urged the Russian embassy in Seoul to dismantle a large banner proclaiming 'Victory will be ours,' the country's foreign ministry has stated.

Positioned prominently on the embassy's outer wall and featuring the Russian flag's colours, the banner's display coincides with the war in Ukraine's fourth anniversary, highlighting the strain in international relations.

South Korea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as 'illegal' and called for an end to Russian-North Korean military collaboration, labeling it a severe security threat. The Russian embassy has yet to comment, citing closure due to a public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)