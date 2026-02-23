Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as South Korea Calls for Removal of Russian Banner

South Korea requested the Russian embassy in Seoul remove a large banner with the message 'Victory will be ours' ahead of Ukraine war's fourth anniversary. Criticizing Russia's actions, South Korea reiterated its stance against the invasion and condemned military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move inciting diplomatic tensions, South Korea has urged the Russian embassy in Seoul to dismantle a large banner proclaiming 'Victory will be ours,' the country's foreign ministry has stated.

Positioned prominently on the embassy's outer wall and featuring the Russian flag's colours, the banner's display coincides with the war in Ukraine's fourth anniversary, highlighting the strain in international relations.

South Korea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as 'illegal' and called for an end to Russian-North Korean military collaboration, labeling it a severe security threat. The Russian embassy has yet to comment, citing closure due to a public holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

