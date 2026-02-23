Unyielding Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Face Uphill Battle in Landmark Case

In a significant legal decision, a Hong Kong court has dashed the hopes of pro-democracy advocates, rejecting all appeals from the city's largest national security law case. The case, involving 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, marked a turning point for the region's political landscape.

Among the appellants were prominent former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, and Helena Wong, all of whom lost their bids to overturn their convictions. Sentences had ranged from four to ten years, drawing international criticism and highlighting the ongoing suppression of dissent in the aftermath of 2019's massive protests.

The court, upholding the lower court's decision, emphasized that the activists' plans to gain legislative influence constituted an unlawful challenge to the government's authority. Despite widespread protests outside the court, the ruling stood firm, reinforcing the strict implementation of the Beijing-imposed law that aims to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)