Unyielding Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Face Uphill Battle in Landmark Case

A Hong Kong appellate court has dismissed appeals from pro-democracy advocates involved in the largest case under the national security law. Convictions against 11 activists, including former lawmakers, were upheld amid criticism from international entities. The case reflects ongoing tensions following mass protests in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:24 IST
Unyielding Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists Face Uphill Battle in Landmark Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a Hong Kong court has dashed the hopes of pro-democracy advocates, rejecting all appeals from the city's largest national security law case. The case, involving 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, marked a turning point for the region's political landscape.

Among the appellants were prominent former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, and Helena Wong, all of whom lost their bids to overturn their convictions. Sentences had ranged from four to ten years, drawing international criticism and highlighting the ongoing suppression of dissent in the aftermath of 2019's massive protests.

The court, upholding the lower court's decision, emphasized that the activists' plans to gain legislative influence constituted an unlawful challenge to the government's authority. Despite widespread protests outside the court, the ruling stood firm, reinforcing the strict implementation of the Beijing-imposed law that aims to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

