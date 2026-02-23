Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has officially expressed support for a UK government initiative that could potentially remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession. This development was announced via a statement from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

Albanese reportedly communicated his stance through a letter, indicating that his government would endorse any proposal aiming to eliminate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the succession lineup. The move comes in response to recent events that have drawn significant attention.

The correspondence highlights a significant international backing for changes within the British royal succession, reflecting ongoing scrutiny and evolving public sentiment regarding the royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)