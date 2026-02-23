Left Menu

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

Iran held annual military drills with Russia last week as a second American aircraft carrier drew closer to the Middle East, with both the United States and Iran signalling they are prepared for war if talks on Tehrans nuclear programme fizzle out.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:47 IST
State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members to leave Lebanon, a State Department official said Monday, as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike. The official said a continuous assessment of the regional security environment determined it was ''prudent'' to draw down the US Embassy's footprint so that only essential personnel remained at their posts. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been formally announced, said that it is a temporary measure and that the embassy remained operational on Monday. Iran held annual military drills with Russia last week as a second American aircraft carrier drew closer to the Middle East, with both the United States and Iran signalling they are prepared for war if talks on Tehran's nuclear programme fizzle out. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes 10 to 15 days is ''enough time'' for Iran to reach a deal. But the talks have been deadlocked for years, and Iran has refused to discuss wider US and Israeli demands that it scale back its missile programme and sever ties to armed groups. Indirect talks held in recent weeks made little visible progress, and one or both sides could be buying time for final war preparations. A second department official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been formally announced, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio may delay his intended visits to Israel this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held

Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh in fake Canada visa scam; 1 held

 India
2
Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found injured

Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found...

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-Volvo Cars to recall 40,000 electric SUVs over battery fire risk

EXCLUSIVE-Volvo Cars to recall 40,000 electric SUVs over battery fire risk

 Global
4
Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on SIR

Calcutta HC CJ holds 'internal coordination meeting' with CEO, officials on ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026