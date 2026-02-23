UDF's Promise: Resolving Idukki's Land Woes

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has vowed to tackle long-standing land disputes in Kerala's Idukki district, pledging to reverse what it describes as illegal conversions of revenue land into forest land if elected. This promise was made by Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan during an interaction in his ongoing 'Puthuyuga Yatra'.

Thousands of residents in Idukki have been struggling due to government neglect and inconsistent legal positions on land-related matters, according to Satheesan. He assured that the UDF, if in power, would deliver permanent solutions through a comprehensive 'Idukki document' addressing key concerns and ensuring time-bound resolutions.

Satheesan also criticized administrative delays on infrastructure projects like the Neriamangalam road, highlighted issues of wildlife attacks, and opposed new fees on already constructed buildings. He committed to implementing an effective plan to curb wildlife incidents if the UDF gains governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)