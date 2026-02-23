Manipur's Leadership Connects with Central Figures to Boost State's Growth

In a series of strategic meetings designed to enhance the socio-economic and security framework of Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh engaged with central government leaders. On Monday, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to propose the establishment of a territorial army battalion, garnering the minister's support and commitment to assist endeavours in Manipur.

During discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the need for increased financial assistance to foster inclusive growth. He expressed gratitude for her patient consideration and ongoing support, with assurances provided for financial health revival and assistance for internally displaced persons' rehabilitation.

Additionally, the chief minister, accompanied by his deputies Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, met BJP president Nitin Nabin to deliberate on state party unit strengthening. Discussions included resettlement acceleration efforts, with promises of the party's complete support. These engagements mark Yumnam Singh's initial steps as Manipur's newly appointed BJP chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)