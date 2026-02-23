Left Menu

Actor Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR against him

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a deity while mimicking Kantara Chapter-1 film. Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station.

23-02-2026
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a 'deity' while mimicking 'Kantara Chapter-1' film. The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film 'Kantara'. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it 'devil'. Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station. Police had earlier issued notices to Singh in connection with the case. As there was no response from the actor, the High Grounds police recently initiated steps to proceed with further legal action, police sources said. The case is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on February 24.

