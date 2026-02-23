Woman’s body found near 4-storey building in Paradip; 8 detained

Mystery shrouds the death of a woman whose naked body was found near a four-storey building in the port town of Paradip in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said Monday. Eight people were detained in this connection. Police said the body was recovered on Monday morning, and the woman might have died at night. The police suspect that the woman, who was not identified, died after falling from the roof of the building at Tarinigoda in the port town. ''Her clothes were found hanging on a gas pipeline along the exterior wall midway down the building,'' police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Smriti Ranjan Kar said the police have detained eight people, including the owner of the building, for questioning. She was not a local woman, and no one has so far made a missing persons complaint. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said. The police found a pair of slippers, a mosquito coil, cigarettes and empty gutka sachets on the terrace of the building. ''We have launched an investigation from all angles, including accidental slip, death by suicide or murder. Seven young men, who reside in one of the flats in the building, are being questioned,'' Kar said. Police said that while one flat of the building is occupied by its owner, the other seven units were rented out. Seven staff members of a private company live in one of the flats, police said, adding that some incriminating items, including the woman's underwear, were seized from the flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)