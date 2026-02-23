Woman dies, spa manager injured as they jump off first floor window during police raid

A woman died and a spa centre manager in Viman Nagar area of Pune was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a window of the facility when police conducted a raid on suspicion of a prostitution racket on Monday, an officer said. ''Police found some girls and customers in separate rooms. When police entered one of the rooms, they found two women with a manager of the spa. Seeing the police, one of the women and the manager jumped out of the first floor window. While she died, the manager sustained injuries,'' said a police officer. He added that police rescued four girls and registered a case against the spa operator under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

