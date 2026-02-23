Left Menu

Lucknow: Son shoots father in a fit of rage; chops body parts, hides torso in drum

A 21-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in a fit of rage and, in order to conceal the murder, chopped off the body parts and threw them while hiding the remaining torso in a drum, police said on Monday.

  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in a fit of rage and, in order to conceal the murder, chopped off the body parts and threw them while hiding the remaining torso in a drum, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manvendra Singh (50), who was killed by his son Akshat Singh (21), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said on Monday. Vir said that the police were conducting an ongoing investigation of a missing person registered at the Ashiana police station. As part of the investigation, Akshat Pratap Singh, the son of the missing person's son Manvendra Singh, was extensively questioned. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that a dispute arose between him and his father over some issue around 4.30 am on February 20. In a fit of rage, he shot his father, resulting in his death, the police said. After the incident, the accused brought the deceased's body down from the third floor in order to conceal evidence and placed it in an empty room on the ground floor. He allegedly chopped off the body parts and threw them. he hid the remaining torso in a drum. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials inspected the scene and called a forensic team. The forensic team is thoroughly inspecting the scene and collecting evidence. The accused has been detained and a case will be registered under the relevant sections against the accused. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

