Man shot dead at wedding function in north Delhi; cop among 3 held

A Delhi Police head constable and two others were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a 30-year-old man following a dispute at a wedding function in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, an official said on Monday. The accused head constable, identified as Parvesh, was posted with the Traffic Unit in the northeast Circle at Bhajanpura and had joined the force in 2008, he said. Information was received at Wazirabad police station that a man with a gunshot injury had been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Timarpur, where he was declared dead. Upon reaching the hospital, the officer found that the injured, identified as Ashish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, had been brought there by his younger brother, Anuj. The doctors declared Ashish dead, police said. In his statement to police, Anuj said he, along with his brother and other acquaintances, had come to attend the wedding of a neighbour in Wazirabad. Ashish was working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Enforcement Department, he said. Anuj alleged that Parvesh, who is also from their native village, attended the function along with his brother Sandeep and brothers-in-law, Vipin and Vikash. He claimed that Parvesh suspected that his wife was in a relationship with Ashish, leading to enmity between them. ''Three to four months ago, Parvesh had complained to our father regarding the matter. Though the issue was resolved at that time, he continued to threaten my brother,'' Anuj said in his statement. He alleged that when they were about to leave for their village after the function, Parvesh and his associates intercepted Ashish, assaulted him with the butt of a pistol and subsequently shot him in the chest. The accused fled the spot after the incident. Ashish was initially taken to a nearby private facility, from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre and succumbed to his injuries, police said. A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence. A case was registered under section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Arms Act. During the investigation, Parvesh, his brother Sandeep and brother-in-law Vipin were apprehended. The licensed pistol used in the crime was also recovered, police said. Another accused, Vikash, is absconding. Further investigation is underway, police added.

