UPDATE 1-US says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three men

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:28 IST
The U.S. military ‌said on Monday that it struck a vessel in ‌the Caribbean, killing three ‌men, the latest such incident in recent months.

President Donald ⁠Trump's ​administration ⁠has touted its success at taking ⁠out suspected drug trafficking ​vessels in the area. The military ⁠said in a post ⁠on ​X the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠information.

