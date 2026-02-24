UPDATE 1-US says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing three men
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:28 IST
The U.S. military said on Monday that it struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing three men, the latest such incident in recent months.
President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area. The military said in a post on X the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations."
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
