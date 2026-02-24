Left Menu

Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent

Panipat Superintendent of Police SP Bhupender Singh, who visited the spot to take stock of the situation, said after they received information about stone pelting at the refinery, a police force was immediately deployed there under the command of a deputy superintendent of police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 01:00 IST
Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent
  • Country:
  • India

Workers at a refinery in Haryana's Panipat on Monday pelted stones at security personnel and vandalised vehicles during a demonstration in support of their various demands. When the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the refinery asked the protesters to remain in a designated area, some of them took exception to it and allegedly resorted to stone pelting. The protesting workers, some of them holding sticks, overturned a few vehicles parked at the site and damaged them. Amid the tense situation, police were called in. Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupender Singh, who visited the spot to take stock of the situation, said after they received information about stone pelting at the refinery, a police force was immediately deployed there under the command of a deputy superintendent of police. ''We deployed police at the refinery and the situation is peaceful,'' he said. Asked if the CISF fired warning shots in the air to disperse the workers, he said police received information that one or two shots were fired. Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat City, Rajbir Singh, said the workers were protesting in support of their demands, which they had raised with their contractor. The workers' demands include fixed eight hours of duty, basic amenities like a toilet and water near the work site, timely payment of salaries and transportation facilities at the work site. Later, a meeting was held between the workers' representatives and refinery officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived global tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived ...

 Global
2
Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent

Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turn...

 India
3
SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026