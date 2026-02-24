The ​Pentagon raised significant ​concerns about ‌an aviation ​safety bill set to be taken up ‌later on Monday by the U.S. House of Representatives, saying it could create "significant unresolved ‌budgetary burdens and operational security risks ‌affecting national defense activities." The U.S. House is separately set to take up he ROTOR ⁠Act, legislation ​passed ⁠by the U.S. Senate unanimously in December that ⁠would require aircraft operators to equip ​their fleets with a safety system known ⁠as the automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast system, or ADS-B, by the end ⁠of ​2031.

The bill is aimed at addressing concerns about the January ⁠2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet ⁠and ⁠an Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.

