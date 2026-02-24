Pentagon raises serious concerns on US Senate aviation safety bill
The Pentagon raised significant concerns about an aviation safety bill set to be taken up later on Monday by the U.S. House of Representatives, saying it could create "significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities." The U.S. House is separately set to take up he ROTOR Act, legislation passed by the U.S. Senate unanimously in December that would require aircraft operators to equip their fleets with a safety system known as the automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast system, or ADS-B, by the end of 2031.
The bill is aimed at addressing concerns about the January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.
