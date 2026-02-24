Left Menu

Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills two, police say

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 04:52 IST
An ​explosion ​outside a ‌Moscow railway station ​killed two people early ‌on Tuesday, including a police officer and a suspect believed ‌to have planted an ‌explosive device, Russian news agencies quoted police as saying.

Police, quoted ⁠by ​agencies, ⁠said investigators reviewed video footage showing ⁠a suspect approached a ​police car outside the Savyolovsky station ⁠in central Moscow and ⁠placed ​a device there.

Two other police officers were injured ⁠in the explosion. Police provided no ⁠explanation ⁠or motivation for the incident.

