Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills two, police say
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 04:52 IST
An explosion outside a Moscow railway station killed two people early on Tuesday, including a police officer and a suspect believed to have planted an explosive device, Russian news agencies quoted police as saying.
Police, quoted by agencies, said investigators reviewed video footage showing a suspect approached a police car outside the Savyolovsky station in central Moscow and placed a device there.
Two other police officers were injured in the explosion. Police provided no explanation or motivation for the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Savyolovsky