Fast-Track Approval Clears 200-Home Arataki Project

A major new housing development in Havelock North has secured Fast-track approval, unlocking up to 200 new homes and an estimated $78 million investment into Hawke’s Bay, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has announced.

The Arataki subdivision, lodged by CDL Land NZ Limited in July 2025, will transform an 11-hectare site into a large-scale residential development aimed at easing housing pressure in the region.

“Approval has taken just five months following the commencement of the expert panel,” Mr Bishop said, highlighting the accelerated consenting pathway.

The project is the sixth housing development and eleventh overall project to gain approval under the Government’s Fast-track regime.

$78 Million Investment and 629 Jobs

The Arataki development is projected to inject approximately $78 million into the regional economy and support around 629 jobs over five years, primarily during the construction phase.

“This project will be very important for the people in Hawke’s Bay. It will create work for local people, bring investment into the area, and deliver more homes for families choosing to build their lives in the area,” Mr Bishop said.

The employment impact is expected to extend beyond direct construction roles, generating flow-on benefits for local contractors, suppliers, professional services and retail businesses.

Addressing Soaring Housing Costs

The approval comes amid sustained affordability pressures in Hawke’s Bay.

Over the past decade:

House prices have increased by 134 percent

Rents have risen by 86 percent

Rapid population growth, workforce demand — including seasonal and temporary workers — and limited land supply have placed significant strain on the housing market.

“Housing affordability continues to be a challenging issue for the people of Hawke’s Bay,” Mr Bishop said.

“Hawke’s Bay is another example of how the supply of homes has not kept up with growth. This means locals and temporary workers struggle to find affordable housing.”

The addition of up to 200 new homes is expected to help ease supply constraints, particularly in Havelock North, a high-demand area within the Hastings district.

Fast-Track Mechanism Gains Momentum

The Arataki approval underscores the Government’s push to accelerate housing and infrastructure delivery through the Fast-track consenting framework, designed to reduce delays while maintaining expert oversight.

Under the process, applications are assessed by expert panels to streamline decision-making for projects deemed nationally or regionally significant.

“This development of hundreds of homes will make a real difference in Hawke’s Bay, where demand for housing is high,” Mr Bishop said.

With eleven projects now approved under Fast-track — six of them housing developments — the Government is positioning the mechanism as a key lever to increase housing supply, stimulate regional economies and respond to infrastructure bottlenecks.

Regional Growth and Housing Supply

Hawke’s Bay has experienced strong growth across horticulture, food production, tourism and construction sectors, increasing demand for both permanent and seasonal accommodation.

Industry leaders have repeatedly flagged housing shortages as a barrier to workforce stability and economic expansion.

By accelerating consent for large-scale subdivisions such as Arataki, the Government aims to increase build-ready land, support local employment and moderate long-term price pressures through improved supply.

The Arataki project now moves into its development phase, with construction expected to span approximately five years.