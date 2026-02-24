Left Menu

Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi was the mastermind of the Congress youth wings naked protest at the AI Impact Summit last week and asserted that the long arm of the law will soon reach the rogue person who organised the anarchic incident to defame India from behind the scenes.

Updated: 24-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi was the ''mastermind'' of the Congress youth wing's ''naked protest'' at the AI Impact Summit last week and asserted that the long arm of the law will soon reach the ''rogue'' person who organised the ''anarchic incident'' to defame India from behind the scenes. This came after a Delhi court sent Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib to a four-day police custody in connection with the ''shirtless protest'' at the AI Impact Summit venue. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, alleged that the Congress youth wing had staged the protest at the summit at the behest of Gandhi. ''Rahul Gandhi is the mastermind, rather a super mastermind, of such an anarchic incident. The naked protest held by Congress youth wing president and others at the behest of Rahul Gandhi tarnished the image of India,'' he said. ''There is not much difference between Rahul Gandhi and those who are 'lampat, goondey and mawaali (rogue, hooligans, ruffians)''', the BJP leader added. Bhatia said Gandhi might have been thinking that he is above the law but the ''long arm of the law will soon reach the person who tried to defame the country, no matter who he is''. ''In police custody, Uday will tell the truth and take the name. We will also be waiting to know where the link is established. It will be made public and the entire country will come to know,'' he said. Last Friday, a group of Congress youth wing workers held a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue. Delhi Police has arrested eight IYC workers including Chib in connection with the incident so far.

