In an effort to bolster international ties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has established Parliamentary Friendship Groups with over 60 countries. The initiative includes various opposition members, some of whom were recently suspended. This move comes as opposition parties consider plans to remove Birla from office due to alleged partisanship.

Prominent political figures across party lines have been appointed to lead these groups, each comprising 11 members. The groups aim to enhance dialogue and cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic channels, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, and social policy.

Under Birla's leadership, the Indian Parliament is positioning itself as an active player on the global stage, emphasizing India's willingness to engage and collaborate with international counterparts. The formation of these groups represents a strategic effort to project India as a mature democracy.

