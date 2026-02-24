Left Menu

Man shot at over old enmity in Greater Noida

A man was shot at by three people in broad daylight in Greater Noidas Luksar village over old animosity on Wednesday, police said. The victim has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, they said, adding that he sustained severe injuries in the attack and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:45 IST
A man was shot at by three people in broad daylight in Greater Noida's Luksar village over old animosity on Wednesday, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV where two people were seen shooting at the victim. Seconds later another person joins them and attacks the man as he attempts to save himself. In the video, one of the attacker was also seen pointing a gun at a woman who came outside her house after hearing the commotion. The victim has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, they said, adding that he sustained severe injuries in the attack and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Prima facie, it seems that the attacks was a fallout of old enmity, an officer said. A forensic team has been called to the spot and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

