Gold Chain Snatchers Captured After Daring Delhi Heist

In a brazen act of robbery, a 30-year-old government worker was attacked and robbed of his gold chain by three assailants in southwest Delhi, authorities reported Tuesday. The victim was targeted while driving home, near Dwarka Mor, on February 21.

The perpetrators, identified as Mohar Singh, 28, Gorav, 22, and Karan, 19, were swiftly apprehended, thanks to meticulous police work involving the examination of over 50 CCTV camera footage from Mohan Garden, Bindapur, and Ranhola areas.

During custody, the suspects confessed to the crime, and police recovered the stolen 11-gram chain from them. Investigators revealed that Singh is a seasoned criminal with 14 prior cases, while Gorav has been involved in two cases before. Further inquiries are ongoing.

