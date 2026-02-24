Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates a Year of Progress and Service
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her first year in office by highlighting her government's achievements in education, healthcare, electricity, and water supply. During a series of public meetings, she expressed gratitude towards grassroots workers for their role in effectively implementing government initiatives for the welfare of the people.
As Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta completed her first year in office, she unveiled a report card showcasing her administration's achievements. Focused on service and improvement, the government has made strides in education, healthcare, electricity, and water supply.
In West Delhi's Vikaspuri, Gupta addressed residents and party workers, emphasizing the year as one of 'service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.' She acknowledged the grassroots workers whose dedication has ensured the success of government schemes.
Gupta's address was part of a week-long program by the Delhi BJP, celebrating the anniversary of their governance since February 20 last year. Her message championed the teamwork and commitment evident across different sectors.
