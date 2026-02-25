Legal Battle Over Vaccine Policy Shifts

Democratic attorneys general have filed a multistate lawsuit against recent federal vaccine policy changes initiated by the Trump administration. The alterations, made by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have drawn criticism from medical organizations over their potential impact on vaccination rates.

The challenged policies include a revised immunization schedule from the CDC, which removed universal vaccine recommendations for several diseases, urging parents to adopt a shared decision-making approach with healthcare providers. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, disputes this change and the replacement of CDC Advisory Committee members.

States like California, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and others are part of the legal effort, mirroring a prior lawsuit by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The CDC panel's next meeting, scheduled for March, aims to address these issues amid ongoing legal proceedings. The U.S. Department of Justice defends the changes, denying an anti-vaccine agenda.