Canada Pushes OpenAI for Stronger Safety Measures Following a Tragedy
Canadian officials expressed disappointment when OpenAI didn’t present new safety measures following a tragic shooting incident involving ChatGPT. Federal Minister Evan Solomon emphasized the need for immediate and responsible escalation of warning signs. OpenAI has pledged to cooperate with Canadian law enforcement and enhance AI safety measures.
Evan Solomon, the minister in charge of artificial intelligence, pressed OpenAI to ensure timely escalation of violence warnings. He stressed that internal reviews aren't enough when public safety is jeopardized. OpenAI is expected to propose concrete measures soon.
While OpenAI confirmed its cooperation with Canadian police, it refrained from discussing ongoing investigation details. The company vowed to continue its collaboration with the government to bolster AI safety and law enforcement protocols.