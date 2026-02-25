Left Menu

Canada Pushes OpenAI for Stronger Safety Measures Following a Tragedy

Canadian officials expressed disappointment when OpenAI didn’t present new safety measures following a tragic shooting incident involving ChatGPT. Federal Minister Evan Solomon emphasized the need for immediate and responsible escalation of warning signs. OpenAI has pledged to cooperate with Canadian law enforcement and enhance AI safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian officials voiced disappointment after OpenAI representatives did not introduce new safety measures in a recent meeting. This comes in the wake of a tragic event where Jesse Van Rootselaar, suspected of a mass shooting, was previously banned from ChatGPT for policy violations.

Evan Solomon, the minister in charge of artificial intelligence, pressed OpenAI to ensure timely escalation of violence warnings. He stressed that internal reviews aren't enough when public safety is jeopardized. OpenAI is expected to propose concrete measures soon.

While OpenAI confirmed its cooperation with Canadian police, it refrained from discussing ongoing investigation details. The company vowed to continue its collaboration with the government to bolster AI safety and law enforcement protocols.

