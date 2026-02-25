Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute
An eviction operation was conducted at the farmhouse of Pranab Kumar Balabantray, an ex-MLA and BJD leader, in Odisha over alleged encroachment of government land. Authorities demolished structures on the land after legal verifications, despite Balabantray's appeal to the Orissa High Court.
The authorities executed an eviction operation at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala MLA and BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray due to allegations of encroaching government land in Odisha's Jajpur district. Officials confirmed that a bulldozer dismantled structures reportedly built on government property.
Led by additional tahsildar Gagan Behari Das, the Dharmasala tehsil administration identified encroachments spanning approximately 1.10 acres. Their investigation revealed illegal constructions on a total of 12.88 acres of Balabantray's property.
Despite seeking a court evaluation of the land claim, the eviction proceeded after police ensured the safety and order during the process. Balabantray challenged the eviction in Orissa High Court, requesting a demarcation of his land before any further actions.
