Left Menu

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

An eviction operation was conducted at the farmhouse of Pranab Kumar Balabantray, an ex-MLA and BJD leader, in Odisha over alleged encroachment of government land. Authorities demolished structures on the land after legal verifications, despite Balabantray's appeal to the Orissa High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:37 IST
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute
eviction
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities executed an eviction operation at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala MLA and BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray due to allegations of encroaching government land in Odisha's Jajpur district. Officials confirmed that a bulldozer dismantled structures reportedly built on government property.

Led by additional tahsildar Gagan Behari Das, the Dharmasala tehsil administration identified encroachments spanning approximately 1.10 acres. Their investigation revealed illegal constructions on a total of 12.88 acres of Balabantray's property.

Despite seeking a court evaluation of the land claim, the eviction proceeded after police ensured the safety and order during the process. Balabantray challenged the eviction in Orissa High Court, requesting a demarcation of his land before any further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

 Global
2
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

 India
3
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 t...

 India
4
Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026