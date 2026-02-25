Controversy Ignites Over Maharashtra Minister's Call to Close Madrasas

Controversy erupted on Wednesday as Maharashtra Ports Development Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane described madrasas as 'breeding grounds for terrorists.' He voiced intentions to convince Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shutter these Islamic schools.

Speaking from Vidhan Bhavan, Rane referred to a viral video allegedly showing a clergy member disciplining a student, which he used to bolster his argument. He addressed the incident as the district guardian minister of Sawantwadi, where the video originated.

Rane's statements drew reactions, particularly from Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, who contended that madrasas in India have no links to terrorism, proposing CCTV installations to monitor activities transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)