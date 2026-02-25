Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Targets Iran with New Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on individuals, entities, and tankers related to Iran. The sanctions target those linked to illicit petroleum sales and Iran's weapon production capabilities, including networks aiding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Defense.

25-02-2026
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a fresh round of sanctions connected to Iran, as revealed on Wednesday. These measures come in the wake of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, where he outlined a potential strategy for action against the nation.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned over 30 individuals, entities, and vessels that have been identified as facilitators of illegal Iranian petroleum sales and the development of ballistic and conventional weapons. The sanctions aim to curb Iran's military capabilities by disrupting these operations.

The targeted sanctions also focus on networks aiding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in obtaining materials and machinery necessary for ballistic missile and advanced weapons production.

