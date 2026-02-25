Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police's Major Anti-Narcotics Success

The Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed over 52 tonnes of ganja and 142 liters of hashish oil in Visakhapatnam, intensifying anti-narcotics operations. Over 970 cases have been registered, and 2,400 arrests made. The police are also employing technology for surveillance and facilitating rehabilitation through de-addiction centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh Police's Major Anti-Narcotics Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified crackdown on narcotics, the Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed over 52 tonnes of seized ganja and nearly 142 liters of hashish oil in the Visakhapatnam Range. The substances' incineration took place at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Anakapalli district, underlining the state's commitment to anti-drug operations.

Inspector General Gopinath Jatti disclosed that the destroyed substances were linked to more than 780 cases in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalli districts. Since June 2024, the police have registered over 970 cases, arrested approximately 2,400 individuals, and seized substantial quantities of drugs, along with vehicles and properties valued at over Rs 9 crore.

The force is leveraging technological solutions, including drones and data networks like KHOJ and NATGRID, to enhance surveillance and crackdown on illegal cultivation. Efforts extend to rehabilitation, with six de-addiction centers providing support, while initiatives promote alternative livelihoods by distributing crop saplings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
2
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global
3
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

 India
4
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026