Andhra Pradesh Police's Major Anti-Narcotics Success

In an intensified crackdown on narcotics, the Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed over 52 tonnes of seized ganja and nearly 142 liters of hashish oil in the Visakhapatnam Range. The substances' incineration took place at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Anakapalli district, underlining the state's commitment to anti-drug operations.

Inspector General Gopinath Jatti disclosed that the destroyed substances were linked to more than 780 cases in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalli districts. Since June 2024, the police have registered over 970 cases, arrested approximately 2,400 individuals, and seized substantial quantities of drugs, along with vehicles and properties valued at over Rs 9 crore.

The force is leveraging technological solutions, including drones and data networks like KHOJ and NATGRID, to enhance surveillance and crackdown on illegal cultivation. Efforts extend to rehabilitation, with six de-addiction centers providing support, while initiatives promote alternative livelihoods by distributing crop saplings.

(With inputs from agencies.)