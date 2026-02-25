Canadian officials have issued a stark warning to OpenAI, urging the company to immediately bolster its safety measures after a school shooting was linked to a user account banned for policy violations.

The ministers, emphasizing the urgency, warned that if OpenAI does not implement changes swiftly, legislative interventions will follow, according to a statement by Justice Minister Sean Fraser. The federal government aims to prevent future tragedies similar to the one involving Jesse Van Rootselaar, the suspect in a mass shooting in British Columbia.

OpenAI, responsible for the AI model ChatGPT, faces scrutiny as Ottawa seeks concrete actions to tackle online hate. With Prime Minister Mark Carney stressing thorough exploration of preventative measures, the push for more targeted legislation continues, highlighting the delicate balance between technology regulation and safety.