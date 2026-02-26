German Court Grants AfD Legal Win Against 'Extremist' Label

A German court has temporarily ordered the country's intelligence agency not to classify the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as 'extremist'. The decision allows the AfD to avoid the label while the case remains unresolved.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla welcomed the court's decision, stating it was a win for democratic fairness. He emphasized the need to review the case as it progresses, denying any opposition to Germany's democratic principles.

The case remains active, with the intelligence agency citing a report suggesting some officials may oppose constitutional protections like freedom of religion. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt acknowledged there is still a notable suspicion of anti-democratic efforts within the AfD.

