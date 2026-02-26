Under Fire: Francesca Albanese's Battle against Criticism
Francesca Albanese, the U.N. expert on Palestinian territories, faces backlash from European states over her criticism of Israel. Sanctioned by the U.S., she denies allegations of antisemitism and accuses the sanctions of hindering her work. Her family has sued for the impact these sanctions have on their daily lives.
Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, is at the center of a diplomatic storm after criticizing Israel. European countries like Germany, France, and Italy have demanded her resignation, claiming her statements have been contentious and problematic.
The sanction imposed by the U.S. in July accused her of pushing for International Criminal Court action against U.S. and Israeli entities. Albanese refutes the allegations, asserting that her statements have been misconstrued, leading to toxic personal attacks affecting her work and family.
In response to the severe impact of these sanctions, Albanese's family has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. administration, arguing that the sanctions are debilitating. Meanwhile, the U.N. Human Rights Council president has expressed support for Albanese amid the ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
