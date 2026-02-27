US Warns Syria Against Chinese Tech in Telecom Revamp

The United States has issued a warning to Syria regarding its pursuit of Chinese technology for telecommunications, as it poses potential conflicts with U.S. national security interests. This cautionary stance was communicated during a confidential meeting between a U.S. State Department delegation and Syria's Communications Minister in San Francisco.

Syria, which has been heavily reliant on Chinese tech due to U.S. sanctions during Assad's regime, is now considering diversifying its telecommunications infrastructure by exploring partnerships with other countries, including the potential inclusion of U.S. firms.

Despite the U.S. urging Syria to prioritize security when selecting tech providers, the path forward remains complicated by export controls and a persistent lack of adequate telecommunications infrastructure outside major cities. With the backdrop of potential foreign investments, Syria aims to bolster its private telecom sector to overcome war-induced setbacks.