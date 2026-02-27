US Warns Syria Against Chinese Tech in Telecom Revamp
The United States has expressed concern over Syria's consideration of Chinese technology for its telecommunications sector, citing national security threats. During a meeting in San Francisco, U.S. officials encouraged Syria to choose American or allied technology. Syria is seeking to diversify vendors amidst U.S. export controls and ongoing infrastructure challenges.
The United States has issued a warning to Syria regarding its pursuit of Chinese technology for telecommunications, as it poses potential conflicts with U.S. national security interests. This cautionary stance was communicated during a confidential meeting between a U.S. State Department delegation and Syria's Communications Minister in San Francisco.
Syria, which has been heavily reliant on Chinese tech due to U.S. sanctions during Assad's regime, is now considering diversifying its telecommunications infrastructure by exploring partnerships with other countries, including the potential inclusion of U.S. firms.
Despite the U.S. urging Syria to prioritize security when selecting tech providers, the path forward remains complicated by export controls and a persistent lack of adequate telecommunications infrastructure outside major cities. With the backdrop of potential foreign investments, Syria aims to bolster its private telecom sector to overcome war-induced setbacks.
