Left Menu

US Warns Syria Against Chinese Tech in Telecom Revamp

The United States has expressed concern over Syria's consideration of Chinese technology for its telecommunications sector, citing national security threats. During a meeting in San Francisco, U.S. officials encouraged Syria to choose American or allied technology. Syria is seeking to diversify vendors amidst U.S. export controls and ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:53 IST
US Warns Syria Against Chinese Tech in Telecom Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has issued a warning to Syria regarding its pursuit of Chinese technology for telecommunications, as it poses potential conflicts with U.S. national security interests. This cautionary stance was communicated during a confidential meeting between a U.S. State Department delegation and Syria's Communications Minister in San Francisco.

Syria, which has been heavily reliant on Chinese tech due to U.S. sanctions during Assad's regime, is now considering diversifying its telecommunications infrastructure by exploring partnerships with other countries, including the potential inclusion of U.S. firms.

Despite the U.S. urging Syria to prioritize security when selecting tech providers, the path forward remains complicated by export controls and a persistent lack of adequate telecommunications infrastructure outside major cities. With the backdrop of potential foreign investments, Syria aims to bolster its private telecom sector to overcome war-induced setbacks.

TRENDING

1
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
2
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
3
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global
4
Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026