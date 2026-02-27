Left Menu

Major Drug and Liquor Busts in Assam: CM Lauds Police

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three people involved in smuggling banned Yaba tablets and illegal liquor. In separate operations, police recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore and 819 litres of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor, leading to the commendation of police efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:11 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported the arrest of three individuals involved in smuggling operations. The state police successfully conducted two separate operations targeting illicit trade.

The first operation took place in Bagori, where law enforcement officials uncovered a concealed compartment in a vehicle, seizing 80,000 banned Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 4 crore. Two individuals were apprehended during this operation.

In another noteworthy action, police in Digorkhal, Cachar district, confiscated 81 cartons containing 819 litres of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor from a vehicle's hidden hold. One suspect was arrested in connection with this case. Chief Minister Sarma praised the police force for their diligent efforts in combating crime.

