Sonowal Unveils 3 Waterways Projects in Dibrugarh on Brahmaputra

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated three major inland waterways infrastructure projects in Dibrugarh on National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra), reinforcing what he described as a balanced approach of “Vikas and Virasat” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The projects include Customs and Immigration Complexes at Bogibeel and Dhubri, along with the renovated Heritage Building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Dibrugarh.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Chowkidingee Field, was attended by senior Assam Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and top officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and IWAI.

‘Vikas and Virasat’ Along the Brahmaputra

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the projects embody the Government’s vision of accelerating economic development while preserving cultural identity.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are moving ahead with a clear vision of Vikas and Virasat. We are striving toward progress and economic development while preserving our roots, our heritage and our culture. The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our lifeline, our history and our future,” he said.

He added that strengthening inland waterways is central to unlocking the Northeast’s trade, tourism and logistics potential.

Bogibeel Terminal to Boost Trade Efficiency

The Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel has been developed as a modern tourist-cum-cargo terminal integrating customs, immigration and IWAI administrative functions within a single complex.

The facility includes:

Dedicated arrival and departure halls

Cargo storage areas

Administrative blocks

Staff amenities

Integrated security systems

Officials said the integrated infrastructure will improve operational efficiency on NW-2 and facilitate trade under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes.

Dhubri Positioned as Strategic Gateway

The Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex is designed to enhance regulatory oversight and strengthen export-import operations in western Assam.

Located near the Bangladesh border, Dhubri is expected to emerge as a key gateway for inland water transport and cross-border commerce with Bangladesh and Bhutan, boosting regional connectivity and economic integration.

Heritage Restoration Meets Modern Infrastructure

The renovated IWAI Heritage Building at Dibrugarh blends architectural restoration with upgraded operational infrastructure.

Officials said the building will meet IWAI’s administrative requirements on National Waterway-2 while promoting riverine tourism and preserving the region’s architectural legacy.

Northeast Waterways Expansion

Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, 20 rivers in the Northeast have been declared National Waterways. Active development is underway on:

Brahmaputra (NW-2)

Barak (NW-16)

Dhansiri (NW-31)

Kopili (NW-57)

Senior officials, including MoPSW Secretary Vijay Kumar and IWAI Chairman Sunil Paliwal, highlighted ongoing efforts to position inland waterways as a cost-effective, sustainable alternative transport mode.

They expressed confidence that enhanced infrastructure on NW-2 would accelerate the transformation of the Northeast into a major growth engine.

Strengthening the River as an Economic Corridor

The newly inaugurated projects are expected to:

Reduce logistics costs

Improve passenger and cargo movement

Strengthen cross-border trade

Promote tourism

Reinforce the Brahmaputra as a sustainable economic corridor

With expanded infrastructure and regulatory facilities, the Government aims to revive traditional river-based connectivity while integrating the Northeast more deeply into national and regional trade networks.