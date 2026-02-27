Left Menu

Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh: A Respected Arbiter in Delhi's High-Profile Cases

Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh, renowned for his expertise in handling complex corruption cases, recently discharged several high-profile figures in a liquor-policy case. Singh, a senior judicial officer, has previously tackled significant cases, including those involving hate speech and money laundering, showcasing his deep commitment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:16 IST
Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh: A Respected Arbiter in Delhi's High-Profile Cases
  • Country:
  • India

Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh, a distinguished member of the Delhi Judicial Service, has made headlines with his recent decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in a contentious liquor-policy case. Singh's expertise and fair judgment have been instrumental in handling challenging legal issues.

Known for his scrupulous attention to detail, Singh has a record of dealing with high-profile matters. He notably reopened a case against Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh concerning M F Hussain's paintings, ruling there were prima-facie grounds for criminal breach of trust. His decisions consistently reflect deep legal acumen.

Sitting at the Rouse Avenue court, Singh has dismissed cases involving communal statements and money laundering, showcasing his commitment to justice. His recent verdict in the liquor-policy case, based on a lack of evidence, has sparked debates and legal challenges, making waves in judicial and political circles alike.

TRENDING

1
There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not just developing them but also setting standards: PM Modi.

There was a time when India was only a consumer of new tech; now we are not ...

 India
2
Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

Wild Animal Attacks in Maharashtra: The Growing Human-Tiger Conflict

 India
3
Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferiority and a belief that we are uneducated and followers: PM Modi.

Centuries of slavery, imported ideologies had instilled a feeling of inferio...

 India
4
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026