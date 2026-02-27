Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh: A Respected Arbiter in Delhi's High-Profile Cases
Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh, renowned for his expertise in handling complex corruption cases, recently discharged several high-profile figures in a liquor-policy case. Singh, a senior judicial officer, has previously tackled significant cases, including those involving hate speech and money laundering, showcasing his deep commitment to justice.
Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh, a distinguished member of the Delhi Judicial Service, has made headlines with his recent decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in a contentious liquor-policy case. Singh's expertise and fair judgment have been instrumental in handling challenging legal issues.
Known for his scrupulous attention to detail, Singh has a record of dealing with high-profile matters. He notably reopened a case against Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh concerning M F Hussain's paintings, ruling there were prima-facie grounds for criminal breach of trust. His decisions consistently reflect deep legal acumen.
Sitting at the Rouse Avenue court, Singh has dismissed cases involving communal statements and money laundering, showcasing his commitment to justice. His recent verdict in the liquor-policy case, based on a lack of evidence, has sparked debates and legal challenges, making waves in judicial and political circles alike.
