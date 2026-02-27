US Embassy Urges Departure Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

The US Embassy in Israel has advised its employees to consider leaving the country, as imminent tensions with Iran escalate. An email from US Ambassador Mike Huckabee encouraged those considering departure to act promptly, as outbound flights may soon be scarce.

The warning follows a failed round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, with upcoming technical discussions planned in Vienna. In a related development, Vice President JD Vance is to meet with Oman's foreign minister for mediation talks.

As the situation deteriorates, various countries, including the UK and Australia, are withdrawing staff from Iran, while airlines like KLM halt flights out of Israel. The US's alert reflects significant contingency planning in response to the Middle East's unstable climate.

