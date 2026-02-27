Pro-Business Katharine Braddick Takes the Helm at Bank of England
Katharine Braddick, a former regulator and Barclays executive, is appointed as the Bank of England's deputy governor for prudential regulation. She aims to boost economic growth amidst concerns about regulatory impact on businesses. Braddick's appointment highlights the need for experienced leadership in financial regulation during times of significant reform.
The UK government has appointed Katharine Braddick, a former regulator and current Barclays executive, as the new deputy governor at the Bank of England for prudential regulation. This move is part of efforts to rejuvenate Britain's economic growth, which has been sluggish, amid concerns regarding regulatory impacts on businesses.
Braddick's extensive experience includes roles at the Financial Services Authority, the Bank of England, and the finance ministry, before joining Barclays as group head of strategic policy in 2022. Her appointment has been praised by finance minister Rachel Reeves, who describes Braddick as an accomplished pro-business leader.
Braddick will fill the vacancy left by Sam Woods on July 1, with a five-year term ahead. The City of London Corporation and Bank of England have welcomed her appointment, emphasizing her role during regulatory reforms and global competition. Meanwhile, measures are in place to manage potential conflicts of interest due to her previous role at Barclays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Securing Britain's Helicopter Future with Leonardo
Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal
Surge in Foreign Investment Bolsters India's Economic Growth
India's Economic Growth: Navigating Slowdowns and Strategic Reforms
India's Robust Economic Growth Surges Ahead: Revised Data Indicates Positive Momentum