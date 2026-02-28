Left Menu

Cuban Officials Expose Details of Deadly Boat Encounter off Coast

Cuban Ministry of the Interior officials disclosed details about a deadly encounter involving a Florida-flagged speedboat this week. The boat, carrying high-powered weapons and suspected terrorists, engaged Cuban forces, resulting in the death of four suspects. Authorities continue to investigate the origins and intentions of the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:44 IST
Cuban Officials Expose Details of Deadly Boat Encounter off Coast
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In an unprecedented move, Cuban officials from the Ministry of the Interior shared details of a violent encounter with a Florida-flagged speedboat off the island's north coast.

The speedboat, reportedly carrying high-powered weapons and other military gear, exchanged gunfire with Cuban troops, resulting in the killing of four suspects.

Authorities revealed that the suspects were part of a group attempting to infiltrate the island, sparking investigations into who financed and equipped the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

 India
3
Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026