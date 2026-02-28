Cuban Officials Expose Details of Deadly Boat Encounter off Coast

In an unprecedented move, Cuban officials from the Ministry of the Interior shared details of a violent encounter with a Florida-flagged speedboat off the island's north coast.

The speedboat, reportedly carrying high-powered weapons and other military gear, exchanged gunfire with Cuban troops, resulting in the killing of four suspects.

Authorities revealed that the suspects were part of a group attempting to infiltrate the island, sparking investigations into who financed and equipped the operation.

