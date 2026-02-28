Left Menu

Kerala's Medical College Teachers March to Elevate Service Conditions Campaign

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) intensifies its protest against state authorities over unresolved service condition issues. Alleging suppressed strikes and apathy, they are planning a march to the Director of Medical Education's office, while effects are felt in outpatient services and academic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:47 IST
Kerala's Medical College Teachers March to Elevate Service Conditions Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors from government medical colleges in Kerala, under the banner of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA), have pledged to march to the Director of Medical Education office. Their protest stems from accusations of state attempts to suppress their agitation over unresolved service condition issues.

The KGMCTA accuses the state government of apathy, alleging that rather than addressing their grievances, authorities are pressuring principals and departments to curb the strike. To intensify their protest, medical college doctors will relinquish additional administrative responsibilities and submit mass resignations from such roles.

The ongoing hunger strike has entered its 33rd day, with outpatient service and academic activity boycotts significantly impacting medical colleges. Despite receiving legal advice, the state's finance department has not finalized a resolution, prompting KGMCTA to strengthen their campaign.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

 India
3
Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026