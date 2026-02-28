Kerala's Medical College Teachers March to Elevate Service Conditions Campaign

Doctors from government medical colleges in Kerala, under the banner of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA), have pledged to march to the Director of Medical Education office. Their protest stems from accusations of state attempts to suppress their agitation over unresolved service condition issues.

The KGMCTA accuses the state government of apathy, alleging that rather than addressing their grievances, authorities are pressuring principals and departments to curb the strike. To intensify their protest, medical college doctors will relinquish additional administrative responsibilities and submit mass resignations from such roles.

The ongoing hunger strike has entered its 33rd day, with outpatient service and academic activity boycotts significantly impacting medical colleges. Despite receiving legal advice, the state's finance department has not finalized a resolution, prompting KGMCTA to strengthen their campaign.