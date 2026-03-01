Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor
The Punalur Fast Track Court sentenced Kalaivanan Kamaraj to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine for torturing and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The crime was discovered when a nurse noticed the child's injuries. The court condemned the accused's repeated abuse of the child.
- Country:
- India
A Punalur Fast Track Court has delivered a stringent verdict, sentencing Kalaivanan Kamaraj to life imprisonment for the severe abuse of a four-year-old girl. This includes a Rs 5 lakh fine following his conviction under the POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault.
The harrowing details surfaced when a nurse, visiting the residence, found the girl bearing burn marks, leading to Childline authorities' intervention. Subsequently, the accused was arrested upon a preliminary police investigation.
The court highlighted the extent of manipulation and cruelty by the accused, who exploited the child's mother with superstitious claims. The trial, which included testimony from 24 witnesses, exposed the grievous nature of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
