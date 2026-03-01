Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor

The Punalur Fast Track Court sentenced Kalaivanan Kamaraj to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine for torturing and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The crime was discovered when a nurse noticed the child's injuries. The court condemned the accused's repeated abuse of the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST
Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Punalur Fast Track Court has delivered a stringent verdict, sentencing Kalaivanan Kamaraj to life imprisonment for the severe abuse of a four-year-old girl. This includes a Rs 5 lakh fine following his conviction under the POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault.

The harrowing details surfaced when a nurse, visiting the residence, found the girl bearing burn marks, leading to Childline authorities' intervention. Subsequently, the accused was arrested upon a preliminary police investigation.

The court highlighted the extent of manipulation and cruelty by the accused, who exploited the child's mother with superstitious claims. The trial, which included testimony from 24 witnesses, exposed the grievous nature of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026