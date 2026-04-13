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Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault: Controversial Claims Spark Debate

Actor Ruby Rose has accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, igniting a significant online controversy. Rose detailed the alleged incident in a social media post, prompting a swift denial from Perry's representative, who labeled the claims as false and dangerous. The discussion continues to divide opinion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:29 IST
Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault: Controversial Claims Spark Debate
Ruby Rose, Katy Perry (Photo/instagram@katyperry@rubyrose). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has made a startling accusation against pop-star Katy Perry, alleging she was sexually assaulted by the singer years ago. The claim was made in response to a social media discussion about Perry, sparking immediate attention from fans and media alike.

Rose's remarks, posted on Threads, rapidly gained traction and fueled debate on various platforms. In response, a representative for Perry dismissed the allegations, describing them as 'dangerous reckless lies,' emphasizing Perry's innocence and highlighting Rose's history of contentious public statements.

Detailing the alleged incident, Rose claims the event occurred in her early 20s and vividly recalls the traumatic encounter. Despite the passage of nearly two decades, Rose expressed newfound empowerment in sharing her story while facing the expected backlash. The conversation adds another layer to ongoing discussions about trauma and acknowledgment of sexual assault survivors in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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